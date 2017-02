A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck north-western Costa Rica on Saturday, three days after a powerful 7.6-magnitude quake hit the Central American country.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake on Saturday was centred 40 miles (64 km) south-southeast of Liberia, Costa Rica, at a depth of 22 miles (35 km).

There was no immediate report of damage. Wednesday's quake, the severest in Costa Rica in over two decades, sparked landslides and knocked down buildings, but caused no deaths. It was also centred in the north-western part of the country.

(Editing by Peter Cooney)