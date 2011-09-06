Singer Jason Aldean performs ''Dirt Road Anthem'' at the 46th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas April 3, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

NASHVILLE, Tenn Country music star Jason Aldean was nominated for the first time on Tuesday as the Country Music Association's Entertainer of the Year, the genre's top prize that will be awarded November 9.

The other four nominees for Entertainer of the Year announced on ABC's "Good Morning America" were Brad Paisley, Blake Shelton, Taylor Swift and Keith Urban.

Aldean also grabbed his first nomination for CMA Male Vocalist of the Year after a blockbuster year in which he headlined his first tour and sold out venues across the United States.

Swift, Sara Evans, Miranda Lambert, Martina McBride, and Carrie Underwood were nominated for top Female Vocalist. Aldean, Paisley, Shelton, Urban and Kenny Chesney were the nominees for Male Vocalist of the Year.

The nominees for top vocal group were The Band Perry, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Rascal Flatts, and the Zac Brown Band, the CMA announced.

New Artist of the Year nominees were The Band Perry, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Thompson Square and Chris Young.

ABC will broadcast the 45th annual CMA awards live on November 9, featuring co-hosts Paisley and Underwood.

(Reporting by Vernell Hackett; Editing by Andrew Stern)