LAS VEGAS Following is a list of winners on Sunday night at the 47th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards, which annually is among the biggest events in country music.
Entertainer of the Year - Taylor Swift
Male Vocalist - Blake Shelton
Female Vocalist - Miranda Lambert
Album - Miranda Lambert, "Four the Record"
Single record - Jason Aldean, Kelly Clarkson, "Don't You Wanna Stay"
Song (songwriting) - Eli Young Band, "Crazy Girl"
Vocal Group - Lady Antebellum
New Artist - Scotty McCreery
Vocal Duo - Thompson Square
Vocal Event - Jason Aldean, Kelly Clarkson, "Don't You Wanna Stay"
Video - Toby Keith, "Red Solo Cup"
Songwriter - Dallas Davidson
