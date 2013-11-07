The 47th Country Music Association awards were handed out in a televised ceremony on Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee. Following are a list of winners in key categories given out during the show.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
George Strait
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
"Cruise," Florida Georgia Line
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
"Based on a True Story...," Blake Shelton
SONG OF THE YEAR (songwriters' award)
"I Drive Your Truck," written by Jessi Alexander, Connie Harrington and Jimmy Yeary for Lee Brice
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Miranda Lambert
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Blake Shelton
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Little Big Town
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Florida Georgia Line
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
"Highway Don't Care," Tim McGraw with Taylor Swift and Keith Urban
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Mac McAnally on guitar
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
"Highway Don't Care," Tim McGraw with Taylor Swift and Keith Urban
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kacey Musgraves
