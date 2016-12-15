British real estate agent Countrywide Plc (CWD.L) said on Thursday that it is considering a sale of Lambert Smith Hampton (LSH), a commercial property consultancy firm it bought in 2013.

At that time Countrywide paid 34.1 million pounds in cash for LSH, which now has 33 offices and 1,400 employees, according to Countrywide's latest annual report.

Countrywide, the country's biggest lettings and estate agency company, has been hit by a slowdown in the property market since Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

LSH did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)