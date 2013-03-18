LONDON British estate agency Countrywide Holdings plans to price its public share offer in London at the upper end of the initial range, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.

Countrywide has narrowed the price range for the sale to between 330 pence and 350 pence a share, the sources said, from an initial 260 pence to 350 pence.

Britain's biggest estate agent by revenue, which expects to be valued at as much as 750 million pounds, plans to raise 200 million pounds from the sale of new shares to repay debt and expand the business.

Its private equity owners Oaktree Capital, Apollo Global and Alchemy will not be reducing their stakes and have agreed not to sell any shares for six months after the listing is completed.

Countrywide, which sells and rents houses and flats, is making a return to the stock market having been listed between 1986 and 2007 before it was taken private at the peak of the market by the U.S. firm Apollo.

Oaktree took control in 2009 via a debt for equity swap.

Order books on the sale, which has already attracted enough demand from investors for all of the shares on offer, are due to close later on Monday. The company will make its market debut on Wednesday.

Goldman Sachs, Jefferies International and Credit Suisse are bookrunners for the sale.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)