BRUSSELS Retailer Marks & Spencer may be allowed to use another company's trademark for online advertising as long as this does not hurt its rival's reputation, Europe's highest court said on Thursday.

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) was ruling on a lawsuit brought by U.S. flower delivery group Interflora against M&S, in which British judges had sought advice from the Luxembourg-based ECJ.

The court said M&S could use an online advertisement with a keyword corresponding to another trademark to attract customers to its goods or services, as long as it did not damage the reputation of the rival brand.

"Such use falls, as a rule, within the ambit of fair competition in the sector for the goods or services concerned," the ECJ ruled.

