LONDON A self-styled lord nicknamed Fast Eddie was ordered to pay 13.9 million pounds ($23.8 million) by a London court on Thursday after masterminding a sophisticated scam that charged advance fees for commercial loans it never provided.

Edward Davenport, 47, was convicted of conspiracy to defraud in October 2011 along with eight others for his role in Gresham, a company masquerading as a long-established, wealthy and prestigious financial organisation capable of offering hundreds of millions of pounds in funding.

Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said Gresham had taken more than 4 million pounds in fees from over 100 applicants for its loans, typically for construction projects in Europe but also in North America, India and the Caribbean between 2006 and 2009.

Davenport, who describes himself as one of London's most flamboyant and best-known entrepreneurs as well as a true English gentleman on his own website, has long courted controversy for his business practices.

He was originally sentenced to seven years and eight months in jail but was released in May due to ill-health, the SFO said.

Davenport now has six months to pay his confiscation and compensation order or risk another 10 years imprisonment, the judge said.

"Through his dishonesty Mr Davenport has caused harm to many people and it would be an insensitive judge who was not conscious of those whom he has defrauded...," judge Peter Testar said.

"In the end I have decided that the risk of Mr Davenport retaining some of the fruits of his crime is one that my public duty dictates I should not take."

Davenport was disqualified from acting as a company director for 10 years.

(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Pravin Char)