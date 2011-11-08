LONDON Britain's financial watchdog fined Royal Bank of Scotland's (RBS.L) private banking arm Coutts 6.3 million pounds for failings related to the sale of a fund product during the run up to the financial crisis.

The Financial Services Authority (FSA) said on Tuesday Coutts had also agreed to carry out an in-house "past business review" overseen by an independent third party and would compensate customers who lost out as a result of the failings.

Coutts, whose clients have included Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, sports stars, pop idols, financiers and National Lottery winners, had "generally informed" customers the AIG Enhanced Variable Rate Fund wa2s an alternative to a deposit account, whereas it was really more risky, the FSA said.

Coutts also failed to respond appropriately to the financial turmoil following the credit crunch in 2007 and 2008 when investment risk was heightened, the regulator added.

"Despite having been aware of these issues affecting the fund, Coutts failed to make the necessary changes to the way in which it sold the fund," the FSA said.

Coutts said in a statement it accepted the findings.

The fine is one of the largest ever levied by the FSA, just short of a 6.3 million pound penalty on Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) in 2006 which ranks as the 10th biggest.

The bank would have paid a higher amount of 9 million pounds had it not agreed to settle at an early stage, earning it a 30 percent discount, the FSA said.

According to the FSA, Coutts sold the fund between 2003 and 2008 to 427 rich clients with investments amounting to 1.45 billion pounds. When the financial crisis intensified, the market values of some of the assets held by the fund fell below book value.

The fund was suspended when the collapse of Lehman Brothers in September 2008, and a sharp fall in the share price of AIG, prompted a run on the vehicle with customers prevented from getting their money back.

FUND PROBE

The move provoked the ire of some prominent clients caught out by the suspension, including entrepreneur Keith Mills, who became a multi-millionaire running consumer loyalty schemes such as Air Miles.

Mills became a vocal campaigner against the bank, mounting a campaign which included placing billboards criticising Coutts in prominent places near its central London headquarters.

RBS disclosed the FSA was probing the fund sales in August last year, shortly before announcing the appointment of Coutts' current CEO Rory Tapner, who has sought to internationalise the brand which is traditionally associated with its London base.

Since the financial crisis, many private banks have had to grapple with reputational fallout after clients lost money on products they had thought were safe but turned out to be riskier or less liquid than thought.

The FSA recently warned in a letter to around 260 wealth management chief executives it is scrutinising the industry, probing firms for evidence they were investing in assets their customers might deem to risky.

Its warning followed a survey of client portfolios at 16 firms which found 14 of them were at risk of harming their customers' interests because of mismatches between their investment portfolios and the clients' financial needs.

Four out of every five client files looked at in the survey had a risk of "unsuitability", or their suitability could not be determined, according to the FSA.

