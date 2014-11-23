A man stands outside a building as people use Intesa Sanpaolo automated teller machines (ATMs) in Milan October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

The name of Coutts is seen displayed on a branch of the bank in central London August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

MILAN Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) is considering making a bid for Coutts, the wealth management arm of Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L), the Financial Times said on Sunday.

RBS recently put up Coutts's international operations for sale, but the FT cited a person close to the situation as saying Intesa Sanpaolo was trying to persuade RBS and its advisers to sell the whole of the business.

Intesa Sanpaolo declined to comment.

Coutts International is expected to be valued at more than 500 million pounds, the FT said.

The move by Intesa Sanpaolo is part of a plan to deploy 16 billion euros of excess capital, the newspaper said.

