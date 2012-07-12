LONDON Oil major Shell (RDSa.L) extended for a fourth time the deadline for Cove COVE.L shareholders to accept its $1.8 billion (1.1 billion pounds) offer, continuing to leave the door open for it to trump a higher bid from a rival suitor as the takeover battle enters its final stages.

Shell has been vying against Thai group PTT Exploration & Production PTTE.BK for control of Cove since February, as the two fight for access to Cove's stake in huge gas fields off the coast of Mozambique.

Under Takeover Panel rules, the last day which Shell, whose current bid was trumped by PTT's $1.9 billion bid in May, could submit a higher offer for Cove is July 17.

With the approach of the July 17 cut-off day and in a situation which the Takeover Panel deems is still competitive - that is, neither side has submitted its final offer - it can push the parties into an auction situation, usually run as a sealed bid process.

Shell said on Thursday it was extending its offer to 1200 GMT on July 25 from the previous deadline on July 11.

In the current circumstances and under Takeover Panel rules, Shell, which said the current acceptance level for its offer was 3.27 percent, can continue to extend its offer until July 31.

Shares in Cove, which have consistently traded above the 240 pence level of PTT's bid on market bets that Shell will return with a higher offer, were up 0.9 percent to 275 pence at 1008 GMT.

Up to 100 trillion cubic feet of gas - enough to supply Germany, Britain, France and Italy for a decade - have been discovered off the coast of Mozambique in the last two years with forecasts that $50 billion could flow into the country to help develop the resources to turn the country into a gas exporter to energy-hungry Asia.

