FRANKFURT Covestro (1COV.DE), the plastics maker that parent Bayer (BAYGn.DE) plans to divest, said it sees volume growth and margin improvement ahead, steering clear of any fallout from Brexit on its markets.

Covestro was listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange in October but is still 64 percent owned by parent Bayer, which is wooing takeover target Monsanto (MON.N). Bayer plans to sell the remainder of shares on the open market but claims that the need to fund a Monsanto deal would not hasten the exit.

Covestro's finance chief told Reuters that demand was being bolstered by the global auto industry, which uses Covestro's materials for headlights, car seats and panoramic roofs, and by construction of commercial real estate in China, driving sales of the group's insulation foams.

"There continues to be a trend for us to see very good volume growth in our main business, which also drives profitability. The better we can fill our production sites, the better the profitability," CFO Frank Lutz said.

"China has been an extremely good turf for us in terms of sales volume growth. Volume growth was 13 percent there in the first quarter and that has broadly continued over the half-year."

Britain's vote to leave the European Union has not had a notable impact on its business so far, he added.

Analysts at brokerages including UBS and Baader Helvea have pointed to renewed uncertainty in European chemical markets after the vote.

Covestro has instead enjoyed a windfall from some rivals' inability to increase production as planned, Lutz said, declining to provide names.

Competitor BASF (BASFn.DE) has said that it was still ramping up production at a new facility at its German headquarters, eight months after inaugurating the production site for foam chemicals used for mattresses and running shoe soles.

Lutz said Covestro was looking forward to a higher free float and more frequent trading in its shares as Bayer cuts its holding but added a takeover by a rival could not be ruled out.

"There is clear assurance (from Bayer) to sell 100 percent of the shares on the market. But of course we have no guarantee that the shares won't be sold to a competitor," the CFO said.

Covestro is due to publish second-quarter earnings and earnings guidance for the full year on July 26.