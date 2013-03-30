Medical device maker Covidien Plc COV.N said it was awarded $176.5 million in a patent infringement lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) unit Ethicon Endo-Surgery Inc relating to the company's Harmonic ultrasonic surgical products.

A federal court in Connecticut ruled that several claims of Covidien's patents were valid and infringed upon by Ethicon, Covidien said.

Ethicon spokeswoman Bridgett Golden said the company was evaluating the court's decision and its options for appeal.

Covidien filed the lawsuit in January 2010, claiming that three of the company's patents were infringed by many of Ethicon's Harmonic devices.

Ethicon's Harmonic brand of products are used in performing surgery.

