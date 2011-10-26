Judge Simon Cowell poses at the world premiere of the television series ''The X Factor'' at the Arclight Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LONDON A band on the British edition of the X Factor talent show will change its name after a music charity with the same name complained to the show's creator Simon Cowell about the risk of confusion.

Rhythmix, a 12-year-old charity that gives music lessons to juvenile offenders and other vulnerable young people, called on Cowell and his entertainment holdings company, Simco Ltd, to end efforts to seek a European trademark for Rhythmix.

Tens of thousands of people joined a Facebook group supporting the charity after it said the music show had initially ignored its requests for the four-member girl band to change its name.

An X Factor spokesman said the band had been unaware of the charity when its chose its name and that it had decided to come up with a new one.

"At the request of the charity Rhythmix, the members of the girl group Rhythmix have decided to change their name," the spokesman said.

Cowell's company Syco Entertainment and TalkbackTHAMES, which co-produces the musical talent show, said they supported the band's decision. The new name will be disclosed later, the spokesman added in a statement.

No one at the music charity could immediately be reached to comment on the name change.

In an open letter to Cowell, the charity's chief executive Mark Davyd had described the row as a "ridiculously overblown storm in a tiny teacup (that) you can resolve it in a matter of seconds".

