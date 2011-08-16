A market stall holder stands under bags with different prices on Oxford Street, London, May 17, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON Inflation ticked up last month and appears on track to hit 5 percent later this year, further squeezing cash-strapped Britons and posing a major obstacle to any moves by the Bank of England to give the economy an extra boost.

Consumer price inflation rose to 4.4 percent from 4.2 percent in June -- a slightly bigger increase than economists had predicted -- as banks raised fees and after retailers brought discounts forward to the previous month, the Office for National Statistics said.

In a letter to the Chancellor of the Exchequer explaining why inflation was above the 2 percent target, BoE governor Mervyn King repeated his view that the euro zone crisis was a major risk for Britain.

"There is a risk that this could lead to further severe stress and dislocation in financial markets and, were this risk to crystallise, it would have a significant impact on the UK economy," he said, echoing concerns voiced last week when presenting the Bank's quarterly inflation report.

While market turmoil and euro zone debt woes bore risks to the economy and could lead to a sharp drop in inflation, some of the policymakers still saw upside risks for inflation.

"In responding to those risks, or indeed to other risks in either direction, the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) can use Bank Rate or asset purchases to achieve its objective," King said.

The BoE forecasts inflation will hit 5 percent later this year before falling back below its 2 target within the next two years. Economists said high inflation poses a major obstacle for the central bank should it want to pump more money into the economy to boost the fragile recovery.

"This is likely to further erode household purchasing power, boding ill for consumption and economic growth in general," said ABN Amro economist Joost Beaumont.

"Although this is likely to increase worries at the MPC about the strength of the recovery, today's outcome will most likely also increase the burden for the MPC to decide to start a second round of asset purchases," he said.

DEFICIT REDUCTION

Sterling rose on the inflation numbers but gains were limited by an overall dovish outlook for monetary policy.

Soaring prices, higher taxes and slow wage increases are squeezing the budget of many consumers, who are cutting back on non-essential spending, hitting retailers and slowing the fragile recovery.

The ONS said that higher fees for financial services were among the main drivers for the inflation uptick in July.

In addition, there was less discounting for clothes, shoes, furniture and household products than usual because many retailers had brought summer sales forward to June.

Britain's economy has barely grown since last September and the slowdown in export markets has increased fears of a new recession as the government's spending cuts, aimed at erasing a record budget deficit, have yet to take full effect.

Growth in the euro zone eased sharply in the second quarter as Germany -- the currency area's economic engine -- saw a surprisingly sharp slowdown.

In his response to King's letter, Chancellor George Osborne said the country was not immune to the troubles of its major trading partners and reiterated the government's commitment to stick to its spending cuts.

"Abandoning our deficit reduction plan in these circumstances would be disastrous," he wrote.

The weakness of the economy has put pressure on the government to boost growth and triggered speculation that the BoE may engage in a fresh round of quantitative easing. However, so far only one of the nine members of the Monetary Policy Committee has voted for additional asset purchases.

Economists are now awaiting the minutes from the Bank's August rate meeting, due on Wednesday, to see whether another MPC member joined Adam Posen in his call for more quantitative easing.

The year-on-year price increase for clothing and footwear stood at 3.1 percent, the highest rate since records began in January 1997. Core inflation, which strips out volatile components such as food or energy, accelerated to 3.1 percent from 2.8 percent.

(Additional reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Catherine Evans)