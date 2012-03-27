LONDON Credit card insurer CPP (CPPG.L), which has been hit by a regulatory probe into its business practices, said on Tuesday that the investigation was not over yet despite an agreement with the regulator to review its corporate procedures.

CPP, whose products are aimed at victims of identity theft, has been under investigation by Britain's Financial Services Authority since March 2011.

The FSA says CPP may have overstated the risks of identity theft to customers and not properly explained how its products worked.

CPP agreed last month with the FSA to make a number of changes to its renewals process and review its past business, but the company said the matter was not yet fully resolved.

"The agreement with the FSA does not mark the end of the FSA investigation which is continuing," Chief Executive Paul Stobart said in a statement.

"In the short-term, 2012 is a very important year for us, particularly in the UK, and my first priority is to work closely and co-operatively with the FSA to resolve matters to the complete satisfaction of the regulator," he added.

The company also said it was making good progress on improving its business practices and customer relations.

CPP made a provision of 14.8 million pounds ($23.6 million)to cover compensation to customers in light of the FSA's probe, and this hit the company's annual results, with 2011 pre-tax profits falling by 29 percent to 28.3 million pounds.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Myles Neligan)