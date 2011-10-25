LONDON Credit card insurer CPP Group said it was uncertain when a regulatory probe, launched by Britain's Financial Services Authority (FSA) in March, would conclude.

Britain's financial services regulator is investigating the way in which CPP sold protection against identity theft. CPP said in a trading update that it was working with the FSA and the investigation was continuing but it did not know when it would be completed.

Within a fortnight of the initial probe being announced, Barclaycard suspended sales of some CPP products.

The York-based company said on Tuesday that third-quarter revenue rose 6 percent, helped by sales of other products such as mobile phone insurance and growing foreign revenue, but that the costs and lost revenues associated with the FSA investigation had hit margins.

"We anticipate continued positive group revenue growth for the final quarter, albeit that revenues and margins for Northern Europe continue to be negatively impacted by the ongoing suspension of UK Identity Protection sales through CPP channels," the company said in a statement.

CPP had previously warned that reduced sales will have an impact on profitability beyond 2012.

Shares in CPP, which have lost well over half their value since the investigation was announced, closed at 118.25 pence on Monday, valuing the company at about 200 million pounds.

