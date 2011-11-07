LONDON CQS Directional Opportunities, the multi-strategy hedge fund run by star manager Michael Hintze, gained 13.8 percent in October, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The strong performance from the fund, which had around $1.3 billion (811 million pounds) in assets as at September, and which returned 31.4 percent last year according to figures seen by Reuters, came as financial markets rallied on hopes politicians can find a solution to the euro zone's deepening debt crisis.

Australian Hintze, who founded London-based CQS in 1999, was ranked joint 138th in this year's Sunday Times Rich List with a fortune of 550 million pounds.

CQS declined to comment.

