Meat supplier Cranswick's first-quarter revenue rises on robust UK performance

(Reuters) - British food products supplier Cranswick Plc (CWK.L) reported a 27 percent jump in first-quarter revenue, helped by growth in sales volumes in its domestic market.

Like-for-like revenue grew 21 percent in the three months ended June, said Cranswick, which processes and supplies fresh pork, sausage, bacon, cooked meats, poultry, charcuterie and pastry products.

The company, which plans to spend 50 percent more this year as it boosts investments in its meat processing plants to counter a surge in input prices, said these rising costs had been partially mitigated during the quarter.