Oklahoma State University's women's basketball coach Kurt Budke and assistant coach Miranda Serna died Thursday night in a plane crash in Arkansas, the university said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The pilot and one other person who was not affiliated with the university also were killed, the school said.

The coaches were on a recruiting trip when the plane crashed in Perry County, Arkansas.

"The Oklahoma State family is devastated by this tragedy," said OSU President Burns Hargis. "Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of Kurt Budke, Miranda Serna and the other victims."

