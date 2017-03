A spokesman for Ottawa Fire Services told CBC News on Wednesday that fewer than six people were confirmed dead and another half dozen or more seriously injured after a city bus and passenger train collided on Wednesday morning.

"Probably close to about half a dozen or possibly a few more than that have been transported to hospital with serious injuries," said spokesman Marc Messier in a television interview.

(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Doina Chiacu)