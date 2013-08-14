A large UPS cargo plane crashed early Wednesday morning near the airport in Birmingham, Alabama, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The United Parcel Service Inc flight 1354, en route from Louisville, Kentucky, to Birmingham, crashed on approach about 6 a.m., according to the FAA. The plane was identified as an Airbus A300.

There was no immediate information on whether any people were killed or injured.

The crash caused at least two explosions, according to NBC News affiliate WVTM.

An Airbus spokesman in Toulouse, France, said he had no information on the incident at this stage.

