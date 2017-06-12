English FA ends sponsorship deals with betting companies
MANCHESTER, England The English Football Association has ended its sponsorship deals with betting company Ladbrokes and confirmed it was ceasing all commercial agreements with gambling firms.
HASTINGS, England Europe's crazy golf elite pitched their putters against a slew of obstacles at the Crazy Golf World Championships at a seaside town on England's south coast.
Sixty-six crazy golfers took to the links at Hastings Adventure Golf - dubbed the spiritual home of crazy golf by the British Minigolf Association - to compete for the £1,000 winner's purse.
"It's very competitive", said former world champion Chris Harding. "You can sort of tell; holes-in-one, there's a loud roar from a lot of players, can put a lot of people off, but you've got to put that to the back of your mind."
Competitors had to contend with obstacles including a six-foot lighthouse, a paddlewheel and a windmill as they navigated the course.
After a hard-fought battle, 23 year-old Olivia Prokopova from the Czech Republic triumphed over her mostly male rivals for the championship, completing the 18-hole course in 31 strokes.
"It is incredible, it is a big tournament and a big win for me", Prokopova said of her victory.
(Writing by Mark Hanrahan in London; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
AUCKLAND But for Jamie Heaslip succumbing to a hamstring strain just before Ireland's Six Nations clash with England in March, there is a good chance Peter O'Mahony would not be on the British and Irish Lions tour at all.
Everton winger Yannick Bolasie expects to return from his serious knee injury a more cautious player, believing the approach will improve his composure on the ball and help him reach the next level.