* UK prime CRE could take hit if German banks pull back

* German lenders cautious on UK economy, status in Europe

* CMBS more attractive, but yields too tight for buyers

By Mariana Ionova

LONDON, Sept 16 (IFR) - A crucial financing channel for prime UK commercial real estate could begin to dry up, as uncertainty over the future of the sector and the UK's status in Europe threaten to trigger a pullback by German pfandbrief lenders.

UK commercial real estate (CRE) has been in focus in recent months as worries have mounted over the potential impact of the UK's vote to quit the European Union in June.

One of the key question plaguing the market has been whether traditional financing routes would remain open, even as the UK faces the prospect of a slump in economic growth and a drawback in demand for London office space.

The sector is particularly vulnerable to a shift in sentiment among German pfandbrief banks, which have played a major role in prime CRE as UK banks have stepped back post-crisis in a bid to deleverage.

With some £27bn in on-balance sheet CRE debt and £1.7bn in CMBS collateral due to mature this year, according to a report by De Montfort University, a retrenchment by German pfandbrief banks could push the sector into a corner.

"There is a weaker financing market and the buyers who are here today are the ones who want to buy at a discount," said one investor. "So it could be a case of paying up to borrow or selling into an opportunistic market."

Last week, Moody's Investor Services warned the availability of UK property financing could be hit if investors begin to see CRE exposure as a high-risk proposition.

"If you perceive it as riskier, you're going to pull back and perhaps take a wait-and-see attitude," Andrea Daniels, associate managing director of CMBS at Moody's told IFR.

"Or perhaps you are going to tighten your lending terms."

UNCERTAIN TIMES

German pfandbrief banks provided nearly £7bn in CRE financing last year, according to De Montfort's report, or 13% of all cash to the commercial sector. This was nearly as much as the capital lent to UK CRE by all North American banks combined.

Andreas Luckow of the Association of German Pfandbrief Banks said the group's members are still lending to the UK. However, he noted they are being more selective in their approach.

"I think people will be more cautious than they would have been before Brexit," he said. "It depends, of course, on developments in the financial markets in London and the possibility of banks to do business there."

Another factor fuelling this fresh caution is mounting uncertainty over the UK's status in the European Union after it formally exits the bloc, Luckow added.

The regulation governing pfandbrief banks restricts their activities to the EU, the European Economic Area (EEA) and special third-party countries included in the German Pfandbrief Act, such as Switzerland for instance.

If the UK leaves the EEA, these banks would be barred from lending to the UK CRE sector until the Act is amended.

Luckow said he is optimistic lawmakers would adjust the rules if necessary, but it "could be years" before the process is complete.

"Everyone is looking for directions now," he said. "Real estate finance is something you have on your books for a long time. And you have to make sure you're allowed to do that."

HIGHER COSTS

While prime UK properties can still access funding with relative ease, a potential pull-back from German lenders could ultimately push up the cost of funding for the sector.

One real estate lawyer noted that German banks have become especially competitive in the prime CRE market since they have been able to provide financing at much lower costs than their rivals.

"Everybody is trailing the German banks," he said. "They have access to very cheap capital and they're churning out loans at their cost of funding."

UK banks, whose focus is still on deleveraging, are unlikely to step in to fill any potential gaps left by German pfandbrief.

Funding through syndicated loans, insurers or debt funds, all of which have become prominent CRE funding players recently, could offer an alternative. But their return targets would likely translate into steeper costs for the CRE sector.

Some market participants said this could make UK CMBS more attractive. The asset class has fallen out of favour since the financial crisis, undermined by a sharp reduction in the investor base and the availability of cheaper loan funding.

However, others noted it is still difficult to make the economics work for prime deals, where loan margins remain too thin to meet the generous liability spreads demanded by the handful of CMBS investors left in the moribund market.

"A portfolio of decent offices in a decent place in the UK, at the moment, there's just not going to be enough spread to get investors interested," a second investor said.

"When loans are being written at 1.8% or 2% in the UK, there's just not enough juice - there's not enough yield in them." (Reporting by Mariana Ionova, editing by Robert Smith and Helene Durand)