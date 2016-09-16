* UK prime CRE could take hit if German banks pull back
* German lenders cautious on UK economy, status in Europe
* CMBS more attractive, but yields too tight for buyers
By Mariana Ionova
LONDON, Sept 16 (IFR) - A crucial financing channel for
prime UK commercial real estate could begin to dry up, as
uncertainty over the future of the sector and the UK's status in
Europe threaten to trigger a pullback by German pfandbrief
lenders.
UK commercial real estate (CRE) has been in focus in recent
months as worries have mounted over the potential impact of the
UK's vote to quit the European Union in June.
One of the key question plaguing the market has been whether
traditional financing routes would remain open, even as the UK
faces the prospect of a slump in economic growth and a drawback
in demand for London office space.
The sector is particularly vulnerable to a shift in
sentiment among German pfandbrief banks, which have played a
major role in prime CRE as UK banks have stepped back
post-crisis in a bid to deleverage.
With some £27bn in on-balance sheet CRE debt and £1.7bn in
CMBS collateral due to mature this year, according to a report
by De Montfort University, a retrenchment by German pfandbrief
banks could push the sector into a corner.
"There is a weaker financing market and the buyers who are
here today are the ones who want to buy at a discount," said one
investor. "So it could be a case of paying up to borrow or
selling into an opportunistic market."
Last week, Moody's Investor Services warned the availability
of UK property financing could be hit if investors begin to see
CRE exposure as a high-risk proposition.
"If you perceive it as riskier, you're going to pull back
and perhaps take a wait-and-see attitude," Andrea Daniels,
associate managing director of CMBS at Moody's told IFR.
"Or perhaps you are going to tighten your lending terms."
UNCERTAIN TIMES
German pfandbrief banks provided nearly £7bn in CRE
financing last year, according to De Montfort's report, or 13%
of all cash to the commercial sector. This was nearly as much as
the capital lent to UK CRE by all North American banks combined.
Andreas Luckow of the Association of German Pfandbrief Banks
said the group's members are still lending to the UK. However,
he noted they are being more selective in their approach.
"I think people will be more cautious than they would have
been before Brexit," he said. "It depends, of course, on
developments in the financial markets in London and the
possibility of banks to do business there."
Another factor fuelling this fresh caution is mounting
uncertainty over the UK's status in the European Union after it
formally exits the bloc, Luckow added.
The regulation governing pfandbrief banks restricts their
activities to the EU, the European Economic Area (EEA) and
special third-party countries included in the German Pfandbrief
Act, such as Switzerland for instance.
If the UK leaves the EEA, these banks would be barred from
lending to the UK CRE sector until the Act is amended.
Luckow said he is optimistic lawmakers would adjust the
rules if necessary, but it "could be years" before the process
is complete.
"Everyone is looking for directions now," he said. "Real
estate finance is something you have on your books for a long
time. And you have to make sure you're allowed to do that."
HIGHER COSTS
While prime UK properties can still access funding with
relative ease, a potential pull-back from German lenders could
ultimately push up the cost of funding for the sector.
One real estate lawyer noted that German banks have become
especially competitive in the prime CRE market since they have
been able to provide financing at much lower costs than their
rivals.
"Everybody is trailing the German banks," he said. "They
have access to very cheap capital and they're churning out loans
at their cost of funding."
UK banks, whose focus is still on deleveraging, are unlikely
to step in to fill any potential gaps left by German pfandbrief.
Funding through syndicated loans, insurers or debt funds,
all of which have become prominent CRE funding players recently,
could offer an alternative. But their return targets would
likely translate into steeper costs for the CRE sector.
Some market participants said this could make UK CMBS more
attractive. The asset class has fallen out of favour since the
financial crisis, undermined by a sharp reduction in the
investor base and the availability of cheaper loan funding.
However, others noted it is still difficult to make the
economics work for prime deals, where loan margins remain too
thin to meet the generous liability spreads demanded by the
handful of CMBS investors left in the moribund market.
"A portfolio of decent offices in a decent place in the UK,
at the moment, there's just not going to be enough spread to get
investors interested," a second investor said.
"When loans are being written at 1.8% or 2% in the UK,
there's just not enough juice - there's not enough yield in
them."
(Reporting by Mariana Ionova, editing by Robert Smith and
Helene Durand)