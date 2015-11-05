FTSE dips as Fed minutes, risk-off mood weigh
LONDON British shares dropped on Thursday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting indicated the bank would shrink its balance sheet later this year.
FRANKFURT The European Banking Authority will test French lender Credit Agricole Groupe, not its listed entity Credit Agricole SA, in a pan-European health check next year, an EBA spokesperson said on Thursday.
An initial version of the EBA list of banks that will be covered in the test erroneously included Credit Agricole S.A., which has lower capital levels than its parent company, Credit Agricole Groupe. The list, published on the EBA website, has now been corrected.
Credit Agricole SA's shares were down 6.1 percent at 1235 GMT, after trading as low as 9.2 percent earlier.
FRANKFURT The European Central Bank will stick to its policy plan including bond buying and record-low rates for some time to come as it is not yet convinced the euro zone economy is back to rude health, its president and chief economist said on Thursday.
RIYADH Prime Minister Theresa May and the chief of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) pitched investments in Britain to the head of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund on Wednesday during a two-day visit to Riyadh.