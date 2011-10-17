(IFR) - Several big European names successfully tapped the primary markets on Monday before sobering comments from Germany about the likely success of this weekend's EU summit caused a reversal in credit investor sentiment and potentially closed the window.

Opportunistic borrowers from across the credit spectrum smartly exploited an uptick in market sentiment which helped the iTraxx Main credit index of 125 investment-grade companies open 3bp tighter at 170bp, according to BGC Partners.

New issuance included the biggest euro denominated investment-grade corporate bond deal of the year, by Italian utility Enel Finance International.

Enel's EUR2.25bn dual-tranche issue was the biggest of the day but not necessarily the most significant given the return to markets of large financial institutions and several emerging markets credits.

Their decisions looked especially smart after German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, later in the day, dampened the mood leaving the Main index 5bps wider on the day closing at 175bps.

After a gradual improvement in the credit markets over the past two weeks, Turkey, rated Ba2/BB/BB+, announced plans to return the international markets after a seven-month absence with a SEC-registered 10-year US dollar bond.

The sovereign last time visited the markets on March 11 with a JPY180bn 5.615% 10-year deal that priced at 48bp over offer-side swaps.

With the equity markets opening with optimism, most of the key deals on Monday were well received by investors.

Enel received a book order over EUR5bn for the EUR2.25bn dual-tranche issues due 24 June 2015 and 24 October 2018. The reoffer spreads suggested a new issue premium of around 50bp for the shorter tranche and enticing 90bp for the longer tranche, though Enel's existing curve was subsequently marked up to 45bp wider.

Enel's issuance confirmed the peripheral corporate primary market is re-open for business after Telecom Italia attracted more than EUR4.5bn in investor demand last week with its EUR750m 2017 bond issue.

While Enel grabbed most of the headlines on Monday, the resurgence of senior financial issuance also caught the eye.

HSBC, rated Aa2/AA/AA, priced a 7yr euro fixed rate bond at 3.875% with a spread of 160bp after guidance was revised down to +160-165bp from mid-swaps +165.

The guidance for a two-year self-led floating rate note by Commerzbank, rated A2/A, was also marked down to 3m Euribor 158-160bp from the initial indication of 3m Euribor +160bp. The company priced the EUR800m FRN with a spread at the lower end at 3m Euribor +158.

Coventry Building Society, a small UK financial issuer, also sold a three-year EUR500m covered bond at mid-swaps plus 130bp earlier in the day.

EU SUMMIT COOLING

However, the day ended in gloom after German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said in Duesseldorf on Monday that it was wrong to expect a miracle cure to all the euro zone problems from this weekend's summit. The more realistic tone sent Bunds soaring and dragged broader credit markets off the intraday tights.

With attention firmly fixed on the EU summit, as well as a pencilled meeting of EcoFin Council of EU Finance Ministers on October 22 and a separate Eurogroup meeting on October 21, political twists and turns are likely to be the biggest driver of the credit markets this week.

(Reporting By Drazen Jorgic; editing by Alex Chambers)