LONDON Credit derivative markets, already the target of some of the most comprehensive post-crisis reforms, can expect a new round of rule tightening from international authorities, a top regulator said.

Regulators continue to have concerns about the market, Edouard Vieillefond, director in charge of regulation policy and international affairs at Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) in Paris said in an interview.

"There are some issues with the price formation process that makes us think that this is a very specific instrument that needs its own rules," he said.

Large sets of new rules being hammered out in the United States and in Europe are already aiming to make derivative markets more transparent and less fragile, forcing much of the business on to exchange-like platforms.

Regulators will discuss issues related to credit default swaps (CDS) at this week's board meeting of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), he said.

Further guidance from IOSCO, and perhaps other regulators, was due by year-end, or by the first half of next year said Vieillefond, who co-chairs the IOSCO's Task Force on Unregulated Markets and Products.

Over the past year, regulators across the globe have published concerns about credit derivatives, often complex instruments that were at the heart of the credit crisis, and the target of much newly written regulation.

The AMF outlined its 'Further questions about the functioning of the CDS market' in its Risk and Trend Mapping report published in July, while IOSCO published its report, The Credit Default Swap Market, in June.

And the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission put out its own research in March, highlighting the statistic that only 15 dealers handle the vast majority of transactions.

At the top of the regulators' list of worries is that CDS are increasingly being used for regulatory purposes which they fear could boost demand, and distort the market.

"We already have doubts today because of the concentration of the sector and the number of major players. As the effect of <the extra demand> becomes bigger, it will become more of an issue. I think it needs to be specifically addressed for CDS," Vieillefond said.

