Sainsbury's highlights cost price pressure as sales edge lower
LONDON Britain's Sainsbury's on Thursday reported a slight fall in underlying quarterly sales in its core supermarkets business and cautioned over uncertainty regarding cost pressures.
LONDON Credit Suisse has appointed Alejandro Przygoda head of the global financial institutions group (FIG) at its investment bank and Mark Echlin as co-head of its investment bank in Europe, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
The appointments fill vacancies created by the departure of Ewen Stevenson, who has left Credit Suisse to become chief financial officer at Britain's part-nationalised Royal Bank of Scotland.
Echlin takes on his new position alongside his current role as co-head of Credit Suisse's global industrials group. Pryzgoda was previously co-head of global FIG alongside Stevenson.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Chris Vellacott)
LONDON The head of a British parliamentary committee has asked a regulator to look into media reports, including one by Reuters, about movements in financial markets ahead of economic data releases that raised the possibility of leaks.
TOKYO The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Thursday in the wake of the U.S. Federal Reserve's second interest rate hike in three months, underscoring the diverging policy paths of major global central banks.