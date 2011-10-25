Oil up on widespread OPEC deal compliance, U.S. rig count rises
NEW YORK Oil prices rose on Friday after reports that OPEC members delivered more than 90 percent of the output cuts they pledged in a landmark deal that took effect in January.
LONDON UK financial regulator the Financial Services Authority has fined Credit Suisse UK CSGN.VX 6 million pounds for inadequate controls in its sales of structured capital at risk products, or SCARPs.
The fine was reduced by 30 percent as Credit Suisse UK agreed to an early stage settlement, the FSA said in a statement on Tuesday.
Credit Suisse UK's failings in selling the complex financial products included inadequate systems and controls in relation to assessing customer attitude to risk, the FSA said.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien)
LONDON A group of senior businessmen are among investors seeking to join a lawsuit against Royal Bank of Scotland saying they were misled over its massive rights issue in 2008, according to sources and court documents.
LONDON Investors expecting a deal this year in Tata Steel's talks to merge its European assets with Germany's Thyssenkrupp risk disappointment, given complications associated with the Indian-owned firm's British pension scheme.