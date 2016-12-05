Barclays to make Dublin its EU headquarters after Brexit - source
LONDON Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said on Monday it has fined Credit Suisse's (CSGN.S)(CS.N) U.S.-based securities business $16.5 million (13 million pound) for ineffective anti-money laundering programs.
FINRA, the securities industry self-regulator, found that Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC relied on its brokers to identify and report suspicious trading, which did not always happen.
FINRA also found the effectiveness of its automated system used to monitor suspicious transactions was impeded because many of the data feeds were missing information.
FINRA was careful to say it did not find that Credit Suisse or any employees committed fraud or deceptive acts.
A Credit Suisse spokesman said the bank was pleased with the settlement.
"We cooperated with FINRA's inquiry and have been taking appropriate internal remedial efforts," a spokesman said.
The bank neither admitted nor denied the charges.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
LONDON Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp's board on Friday approved plans to make its core chip business a separate company and seek outside investment in it, aiming to avoid being crippled by an upcoming multi-billion dollar writedown for its U.S. nuclear business.
Digital Bridge Holdings LLC, a firm that invests in data centres, has agreed to acquire Vantage Data Centers Management Co LLC from buyout firm Silver Lake Partners for well over $1 billion (793.4 million pounds), including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.