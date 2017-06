Chairman Urs Rohner and CEO Tidjane Thiam of Swiss bank Credit Suisse look up as activists of environmental group Greenpeace unveil a banner to protest against the financing of the Dakota-Access oil pipeline during the bank's annual shareholder meeting in Zurich, Switzerland April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Chairman Urs Rohner and CEO Tidjane Thiam of Swiss bank Credit Suisse arrive before the annual shareholder meeting in Zurich, Switzerland April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam expects 2017 to be a better year for the Swiss bank which has lost 5.65 billion Swiss francs (£4.40 billion) since 2015 amid a major restructuring.

"We believe that 2017 will be a positive year for Credit Suisse," Thiam said in remarks prepared for the Zurich-based bank's annual general meeting.

"At the same time, significant geopolitical uncertainties remain. The French elections are now less uncertain but we still have the UK and German elections on the horizon. These factors have an impact on markets and on our clients."

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)