ZURICH Credit Suisse CSGN.VX Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam on Tuesday dismissed a weekend report by Swiss newspaper Schweiz am Sonntag that the Swiss bank could cut bonuses by as much as 60 percent.

"Short answer is no," Thiam said when asked in an interview on Bloomberg Television whether the report was true.

"I think that (was a) very speculative story and I just won't comment on that. Fundamentally, the way we set bonuses, we pay for performance. Bonuses will be set at the end of the year once we know the outcome of the year."

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)