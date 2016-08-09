Exclusive: Deutsche poised to settle over Russian 'mirror trades' - sources
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank may settle investigations by British and U.S. authorities into so-called mirror trades by Russian clients as soon as Tuesday, sources told Reuters.
Swiss bank Credit Suisse AG does not need to raise capital "in most foreseeable scenarios", Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam said in an interview with Bloomberg.
Thiam said there was no need for consolidation with other European banks as it would be difficult in "this new environment". bloom.bg/2b2IYyG
Citing strong organic growth, Thiam said Credit Suisse would not need to buy another bank.
Credit Suisse posted an unexpected second-quarter net profit on July 28, boosting Thiam's efforts to restructure Switzerland's second-biggest bank.
The bank's shares were down 48.8 percent this year up to Monday's close.
(Reporting by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
PARIS French authorities will head to London next week for a roadshow to try to lure financial jobs to Paris which will show off the French capital's advantages versus Frankfurt as an alternative to Britain's financial centre.
ANKARA/PARIS A row over U.S. visa bans may further weaken Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's efforts to attract foreign investors to Iran, particularly if it slows the implementation of deals for Western aircraft, officials and analysts said.