Hinkley Point likely to be only new UK nuclear plant - SSE CEO
ESTORIL, Portugal The head of one of Britain's top utilities said on Monday that EDF's planned nuclear power station at Hinkley Point is likely to be the only one to go ahead in the UK.
ZURICH Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) expects to make big profits in the next few years, Chairman Urs Rohner said on Thursday, following back-to-back full-year losses for the Swiss bank.
"We expect Credit Suisse to achieve significant operating profits... in the coming years," Rohner said at Credit Suisse's extraordinary general meeting, where shareholders approved plans for a rights issue.
Credit Suisse lost 5.65 billion Swiss francs (£4.4 billion)in 2015 and 2016 as Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam focuses on expanding its wealth management business while shrinking its investment bank, a shift the Swiss bank expects will lead to more than 10,000 job losses.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Oliver Hirt; Editing by Michael Shields)
ESTORIL, Portugal The head of one of Britain's top utilities said on Monday that EDF's planned nuclear power station at Hinkley Point is likely to be the only one to go ahead in the UK.
LONDON Standard Life's 11 billion pound deal to buy Aberdeen Asset Management was approved by both companies' shareholders at meetings on Monday.
HAMBURG, Germany German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that Britain might end up following the example of other islands in the European Union with low tax rates when it quits the bloc.