Toshiba shares fall after report trust banks preparing to sue
TOKYO Shares of Toshiba Corp tumbled as much as 5.8 percent in early trade on Monday after a newspaper report that some trust banks are preparing to sue the company for damages.
ZURICH Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) on Monday appointed Alexandre Zeller, chairman of the Swiss bourse SIX, as chairman of its Swiss universal bank, a portion of which it plans to float in an initial public offering next year.
Zurich-based Credit Suisse also said Alpha Associates AG head Peter Derendinger would join the board of Credit Suisse(Switzerland) Ltd., which is expected to begin independent business operations in the fourth quarter of this year.
Group Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam and group Chairman Urs Rohner will also sit on the Credit Suisse (Switzerland) Ltd. board. The changes are effective from Oct. 1.
Credit Suisse hopes the IPO of 20-30 percent of the Swiss business will raise up to 4 billion Swiss francs ($4.09 billion).
($1 = 0.9782 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)
TOKYO Oil prices extended declines on Monday, dragged down by signs of growing output in the United States that would partly offset production cuts by OPEC and other producers.
LONDON They might not be black and the steering wheel will be on the other side but London's distinctive cabs should hit Europe's city streets next year, the chief executive of the London Taxi Company (LTC) told Reuters.