A long time exposure shows light trails of a tram driving past the headquarters of Swiss bank Credit Suisse at the Paradeplatz square in Zurich, Switzerland October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann -

ZURICH Credit Suisse's CSGN.VX communications chief is leaving the bank after 15 months on the job, the bank said on Saturday, 10 days after new Chief Executive Officer Tidjane Thiam set out plans for a major overhaul.

Clarissa Haller had decided to leave the company at the end of November, the bank said in a statement.

She will be replaced in the interim by Christoph Meier, a former UBS employee, Swiss newspaper HandelsZeitung reported.

In the biggest overhaul of the Swiss bank in almost a decade, Thiam announced plans on Oct. 21 to raise 6 billion Swiss francs (4 billion pounds) from investors, slim down its investment bank and cut jobs.

(Reporting by John Miller)