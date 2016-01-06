A Credit Suisse sign is seen on the exterior of their Americas headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

ZURICH Credit Suisse CSGN.VX said on Wednesday it would restate its results from 2011 through to the third quarter of 2015 to reflect the Swiss bank's new structure.

"On Jan. 8, 2016 at 0900 CET (0800 GMT), Credit Suisse will publish its detailed historical financial information, which has been restated to reflect the new divisional reporting structure and management responsibilities announced on Oct. 21, 2015," the bank said in a statement.

In October, Zurich-based Credit Suisse outlined plans to raise 6 billion Swiss francs ($5.95 billion) from investors, slim down its investment bank and cut jobs as new chief Tidjane Thiam embarked on the bank's biggest overhaul in almost a decade.

