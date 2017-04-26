Attack at mosque in Afghan capital Kabul - Interior Ministry
KABUL A mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul was targeted late on Thursday in what the Interior Ministry called a "terrorist attack".
ZURICH Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) Chairman Urs Rohner believes he has the support of most shareholders, he was quoted as saying on Wednesday ahead of what is expected to be a stormy annual shareholders meeting on Friday.
"Based on various conversations with many shareholders I assume I am supported by the majority," Rohner was quoted as saying on Bilanz magazine's website.
"For me it would be a signal if I would hear from really significant shareholders that they are not satisfied with my strategic direction. I have not to date heard this, never."
Rohner was speaking after Switzerland's second-biggest lender, which has faced criticism over management bonuses despite consecutive annual losses, dropped plans for listing its Swiss unit and instead announced a $4 billion rights issue.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Alexander Smith)
MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to eradicate spiralling poverty and ensure people were properly housed and paid, in a marathon TV appearance on Thursday that looked like a pitch to voters ahead of a presidential election next year.
ERBIL, Iraq Iraqi forces said they were about to complete the encirclement of Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul, after taking control of a neighbouring district on Thursday.