HSBC to close 117 branches in Britain, cut 380 jobs
LONDON HSBC said on Tuesday it plans to close 117 branches this year and will cut 380 roles in Britain to try to reduce costs.
ZURICH Shares in Credit Suisse fell as much as 5.2 percent on Wednesday, with three sources familiar with the matter telling Reuters the Swiss bank had contacted some analysts this week to discuss estimates for its fourth-quarter results.
Shares pared losses by 1556 GMT to trade down 2.9 percent, a steeper drop than the European banking sector index <.SX7P.
Credit Suisse had pointed out to some analysts on Tuesday seasonally higher expenses in the quarter and continued outflows from external asset managers, while cautioning against a read-across from U.S. peers for its investment bank in Asia, the sources said. A Credit Suisse spokeswoman declined to comment.
Zurich-based Credit Suisse reports fourth-quarter results on Feb. 14.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin, Oliver Hirt and Rupert Pretterklieber; Editing by Michael Shields)
LONDON HSBC said on Tuesday it plans to close 117 branches this year and will cut 380 roles in Britain to try to reduce costs.
LONDON BT lost a fifth of its market value on Tuesday when an Italian accounting scandal compounded a sudden slowdown in its British government work, forcing the telecoms group to cut forecasts for the next two years.
LONDON Nerves around France's presidential election are starting to play out in debt markets, although the euro seems as yet unruffled by a vote which could pose the biggest existential threat to the single currency bloc since the 2011/2012 debt crisis.