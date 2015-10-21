LONDON Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam hinted at a wave of likely job cuts at the Swiss bank's London-based operations, after unveiling disappointing third-quarter profits and a raft of new measures to slash spiralling costs.

"We have 6,600 jobs (in London), 2,400 front office, 4,200 back office. Out of the 4,200 about 2,400 are directly connected to the front office so they need to be co-located with the front office," Thiam told a press conference on Wednesday.

"The other 1,800 frankly don't need to be in London and that's the potential we're looking at plus a little bit of efficiency in the front office."

The bank also announced plans for two capital increases to raise just over 6 billion Swiss francs (4.07 billion pounds), a boardroom reshuffle and a partial flotation of its domestic-focused retail bank as Thiam, almost four months into the job, set about putting his stamp on the bank.

(Reporting By Joshua Franklin in Zurich, writing by Sinead Cruise, editing by Simon Jessop)