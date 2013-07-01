The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen on a building at Paradeplatz square in Zurich, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

ZURICH Swiss bank Credit Suisse CSGN.VX said on Monday it has chosen Joachim Oechslin, currently chief risk officer (CRO) at reinsurer Munich Re (MUVGn.DE), to succeed Tobias Guldimann in the same role at the bank from next year.

"He is one of the leading executives in risk management and an excellent choice for Credit Suisse," the bank's chief executive Brady Dougan said in a statement.

Swiss citizen Oechslin, a passionate hiker, has been CRO at the world's biggest reinsurer since 2007 and helped navigate it through the financial crisis.

He had previously managed risks at insurers AXA (AXAF.PA) and Winterthur, and will take over at Credit Suisse on January 1, 2014, the bank said.

Guldimann, who has been CRO at Credit Suisse since 2004, is taking on a newly created role as head of reputational risk, corporate responsibility and regulatory policy.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Greg Mahlich)