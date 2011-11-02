People cross a street in front of a branch office of Swiss bank Credit Suisse in Basel November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

LONDON, Nov 2 (IFR) - Credit Suisse is targeting long-standing veterans within its fixed income and emerging markets businesses for redundancy as it seeks to reduce costs in capital-intensive sectors, sources said.

The sources said the proposed cuts will fall heavily on senior bankers with many years experience at the Zurich-headquartered bank. In previous redundancy rounds banks have been loath to take the knife to senior staff, instead choosing to lay-off junior people who are normally easier to replace.

Credit Suisse spokespersons declined to comment.

Various sources cited the possible departure of several senior bankers in sales and trading as evidence of the firm's aggressive cost-cutting efforts.

Murali Krishna, who runs CEEMEA emerging markets sales, is one of the most well-known names to be identified by the firm as a candidate for redundancy.

According to market sources, other senior emerging markets bankers at risk of redundancy include Allok Bhalla, emerging markets deputy head, Anthony Mason, chief risk officer for emerging markets, and Stewart Whitehead, head of EMEA emerging markets flow credit trading.

The long list of experienced and high-ranking emerging markets names at risk apparently contradicts the firm's public pronouncement last week that it is building out its core emerging markets operation.

This round of job reductions is related to the cost-efficiency exercise announced in July that affects around 2000 staff across the globe.

Other emerging markets bankers at risk of losing their jobs include Chingiz Mammadov (emerging markets financing group) and Omer Akyol and Jordan Konicek (emerging markets sales). Emerging markets traders, including Toby Baker (structured local markets), Ian Wood and Ralph Siegler, have also been put at risk.

Several of those identified for redundancy are no longer at their desks.

MORE TO COME

The rates division is suffering a dramatic cull too, with the head of rates sales, Gerard Fox, and numerous others at risk. Last month IFR revealed that Credit Suisse had laid off around one third of its European government bond trading team including well-known traders such as Stuart Wilson.

The bank is only three quarters of the way through the 4% reduction in total headcount from the cost adjustments announced in July.

Banks' fixed income and sales division have been the bedrock of their profits in recent years but new capital rules and the slowdown in trading activity are expected to see banks slash headcount in those areas.

Credit Suisse said on Tuesday that it is exiting some long-dated unsecured trading activity in emerging markets fixed income and adjusting emerging markets structured finance business.

The firm said it is growing emerging market debt, particularly in flow business, as well as investing in core emerging markets like Brazil, South East Asia, China and Russia.

However, at the same time it said it would pursue a 3% reduction in headcount - on top of those announced in July - which would result in a further 1500 jobs going.

(Reporting by Alex Chambers, additional reporting by Sudip Roy and Adam Parry; editing by Matthew Davies)