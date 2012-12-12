Rolls-Royce loss lies heavy on FTSE
LONDON Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
PARIS French bank Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) is mulling a new round of job cuts in its investment bank, Dow Jones reported, citing unnamed sources.
A Credit Agricole spokeswoman declined to comment.
The report did not say how many jobs would be affected by the latest round of layoffs, which would come on top of 1,750 cuts announced late last year at the investment banking arm.
Credit Agricole's Cheuvreux brokerage is also expected to cut 350 to 380 jobs as part of its sale to independent rival Kepler, sources said in October.
While Credit Agricole and its larger rivals BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) and Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) laid off thousands late last year, few additional staff reductions have been announced since, even as peers from UBS to HSBC have slashed jobs aggressively in recent months.
LONDON The tone of Britain's divorce negotiations with the European Union will be the main factor influencing the economy this year, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the Bank of England will leave policy steady at least until 2019.
Health insurers Aetna Inc and Humana Inc walked away from their $34 billion (£27.2 billion) merger deal on Tuesday, after a U.S. judge ruled in January the combination would stifle competition in the private Medicare Advantage programme for retirees.