Passers-by walk in front of a branch of French bank Credit Agricole in Marseille, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

PARIS French bank Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) reported a steeper-than-expected 75 percent drop in quarterly profit on Friday as it took 940 million euros (756.68 million pounds) in Greece-related write-downs, the latest blow from its ill-fated Emporiki acquisition.

The lender, which has been slimming down its investment bank to refocus on its network of regional cooperative banks, also took a 224 million-euro charge related to its ongoing plan to cut liquidity needs and risk-weighted assets.

First-quarter net profit at France's third-biggest listed bank slid to 252 million euros, lagging the average estimate of 623 million in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S analyst poll.

Group revenue rose 2.3 percent to 5.43 billion euros, beating the poll average of 5.05 billion.

Credit Agricole's core Tier 1 ratio, a key measure of financial strength, stood at 9.4 percent at the end of the quarter, up from 8.6 percent at the end of 2011.

Credit Agricole said in March that its Greek Emporiki unit, which has been a consistent drag on profits since its acquisition in 2006, would have to take new hits on loans to state-controlled entities as part of a wider 130 billion-euro bailout.

The cooperative bank took a 567 million-euro charge for Emporiki and an additional 373 million for the impact of the Greek private sector bailout and accompanying debt forgiveness on its own accounts.

Concern about Greece has contributed to a 20 percent drop in Credit Agricole shares so far this year, compared with a 1.5 percent uptick in the European sector .SX7P.

The bank, with roots in rural France, is cutting 2,350 jobs in a cull at its investment bank as part of a wider plan to lower its funding needs.

As of the end of April, Credit Agricole said it had achieved 70 percent of targeted reductions in liquidity requirements.

Like larger rivals BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) and Societe Generale (SOGN.PA), Credit Agricole has been scrambling to shrink its balance sheet amid a funding drought and as tougher capital requirements loom.

(Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)