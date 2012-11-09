PARIS Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) reported a 2.85 billion euro ($3.63 billion) quarterly loss, as the French bank paid the price for its exit from Greece and other markets.

These writedowns plus profit declines in French retail banking, Italy and investment banking, are signs that Credit Agricole's recent move to sell its Greek Emporiki unit was not a panacea for the bank, which faces questions from some investors about its ability to comply with tougher Basel III solvency rules.

Stripping out one-off factors - which also included the sale of its Cheuvreux brokerage and a writedown on its stake in Spain's Bankinter (BKT.MC) as well as losses on its own debt - the bank had 716 million euros in "normalised" net income in the third quarter, short of the 786 million Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S average estimate.

Credit Agricole, which reported a net profit of 258 million euros in the year-ago quarter, did not provide a comparison for the normalised figure.

The French semi-cooperative bank, whose retreat from Greece and other markets is typical of how European lenders are refocusing on their home patches after disappointing cross- border deals, said it had received offers for its remaining Bankinter stake but the price had been disappointing.

"There are a lot of people who came to see us to propose (opportunities to) sell the shares in a block," Chief Financial Officer Bernard Delpit told reporters. "We didn't accept them because the prices offered weren't interesting."

Optimism about the sale, along with European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's July pledge to defend the euro, had led the shares to double over the past 15 weeks.

The shares were down 5.4 percent at 0929 GMT, making them the European banking sector's .SX7P biggest decliner.

"The results are quite disappointing," said Yves Marcais, a sales trader at Global Equities. "You have to look at the numbers stripping out all the exceptional to analyse them properly, but even then they look weak."

ITALY WRITEDOWN

Revenue slid 32 percent to 3.43 billion euros, lagging a 4.17 billion average estimate.

The lender, majority controlled by a network of regional cooperative banks, said the Emporiki sale bolstered its capital, increasing its Core Tier 1 ratio to 9.8 percent on a proforma basis. But it did not provide an estimate of capital according to tougher Basel III standards.

Credit Agricole Chief Executive Jean-Paul Chifflet told reporters that the bank would not need a capital hike to reach the Basel III targets.

The bank's French retail unit, usually a strong point, saw profit decline 3.5 percent at its regional banks and 11 percent at its LCL unit. Profit at its Italian Cariparma unit plunged 44.5 percent.

A London-based analyst, speaking on condition of anonymity, cited a consensus forecast of 516 million euros in underlying earnings that the bank had given to analysts and said the 716 million number compared favourably with that.

Revenue at Agricole's regional banks rose 3.3 percent, a positive in an environment where rivals Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) and BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) saw declines in domestic retail revenue.

In Italy, the bank took a 572 million euro charge to write down goodwill for its Agos consumer credit unit.

Investment banking, an area of strength at many banks this quarter, saw a 15 percent drop on an adjusted basis as Credit Agricole continued to cut back the unit's operations.

The bank said the results "reflect a satisfactory operating performance."

($1 = 0.7857 euros)

(Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by Erica Billingham)