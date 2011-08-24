PARIS French bank Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) will likely report a steep slide in quarterly earnings on Thursday after a well-flagged warning on Greece woes and as investor fears over European banks' funding profiles intensify.

France's No. 3 bank by market value is the first French lender to report results after two weeks of pain for financial stocks, with liquidity worries -- especially on U.S. dollar funding -- walloping European lenders like Societe Generale (SOGN.PA).

Credit Agricole is seen reporting a 49 percent drop in second-quarter profit to 193.3 million euros ($272.3 million), according to a Reuters poll of nine analysts.

The bank warned in July that losses at Greek unit Emporiki CBGr.AT and its share of the EU Greek rescue plan would cost up to 850 million euros.

Credit Agricole is trying to go back to its retail banking roots under new management after misfires in corporate and investment banking and losses in Greece. Chief Financial Officer Bertrand Badre is the latest casualty of the shake-up; ex-Banque Postale executive Bernard Delpit is to replace him soon.

Credit Agricole's stock price is down 14 percent over the past fortnight and down 41 percent since the end of June, underperforming the European sector .SX7P, down 10 percent and 28 percent for the respective periods, giving the bank a market capitalisation of 15.3 billion euros.

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard and Lionel Laurent; Editing by David Cowell)