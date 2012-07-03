ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse CSGN.VX has sold a 7 percent stake in fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management ADN.N, a move which is set to add more than 200 million pounds to the Swiss bank's third-quarter earnings and bolster its capital.

Credit Suisse said on Tuesday it sold 80.4 million shares in Aberdeen, representing the near-complete exit of its investment in the British funds firm following an all-share deal over part of the Swiss bank's funds business in December 2008.

Aberdeen was one of the biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 .FTSE following the statement and was trading 3.2 percent down at 256.3 pence by 1015 GMT, compared with a 0.4 percent rise in the blue-chip index.

A source close to Aberdeen said the shares were sold in the range of 245p to 255p at 1630 BST on Monday, and that they were purchased within 15 minutes, reflecting strong demands from UK and international investors.

Credit Suisse acquired 25 percent of Aberdeen on July 1, 2009 following the latter's acquisition of parts of Credit Suisse's businesses. At the time, Aberdeen shares were trading at around 127p.

The stake sale comes just weeks after the Swiss National Bank told the lender, which recently suffered a Moody's downgrade of its long-term debt rating, that it needed to supplement its capital this year.

On Friday, Credit Suisse pledged to report a second-quarter profit to reassure its investors and to shore up the value of its shares, which tumbled on Thursday to a 20-year low of 16.35 francs.

