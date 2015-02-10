NEW YORK A specialty finance company formed last year by Credit Suisse's asset management business has converted to a Maryland corporation and changed its name to Credit Suisse Park View BDC Inc, according to a February 5 amended registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Park View BDC had previously incorporated as a Delaware limited liability company on August 5, 2014 under the name Credit Suisse Corporate Credit Solutions.

The closed-end fund that lends to U.S. middle market businesses, as reported last October by Thomson Reuters LPC, had said in a prospectus it would elect to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) prior to the closing of its initial public offering.

According to the latest N-2 filing, Park View BDC plans to raise up to $500 million (329 million pounds)through an offering of its common stock at $10.22 per share.

Park View BDC lends primarily to small and mid-size companies with between $5 million and $75 million in Ebitda, the filing said. It makes direct investments in first- and second-lien senior secured loans, as well as in unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt, and to a lesser extent in equity securities.

Investments typically range in size from $5 million to $50 million, and will have maturities between three and ten years.

Credit Suisse Asset Management LLC is the investment adviser of the externally managed fund.

As of December 31, 2014, the $249.1 million investment portfolio consisted of investments in 19 portfolio companies, compared to $201.7 million across 16 portfolio companies as of September 5, 2014.

The BDC acquired its initial approximately $206 million loan portfolio in September 2014 from Credit Suisse subsidiary Credit Suisse Loan Funding LLC.

To fund the acquisition the BDC used proceeds from a roughly $221 million capital contribution from Credit Suisse Alternative Capital, a September 26 filing showed.

The loans in the portfolio were originated and structured in the previous two and a half years by the CCS Group, which was the middle market direct lending platform within the Credit Suisse Investment Banking division's leveraged finance business.

The CCS Group was tasked with deploying the bank's proprietary capital directly into lending opportunities that fell outside its traditional syndicated loan effort.

In September 2014, the CCS Group and its investment team moved to the asset management side and are responsible for sourcing, structuring and managing investments for the BDC, filings show.

Park View BDC entered into a senior secured revolving credit facility last October with Capital One. The facility, due October 31, 2019, provides for borrowings of $75 million, with an accordion feature permitting an increase of total commitments up to $300 million, subject to certain conditions. The facility bears interest at a rate of LIB+275.

Park View BDC intends to use the credit facility to fund new and follow-on investments. As of January 30, 2015, borrowings outstanding totalled $36.5 million.

A Credit Suisse spokesperson declined to comment.

