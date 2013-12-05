The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at an office building in Zurich October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH Credit Suisse CSGN.VX said it will sell its private bank in Germany to Frankfurt-based Bethmann Bank, part of state-owned ABN AMRO, for an undisclosed price.

The Swiss bank is increasingly focusing on the ultra-rich and is selling a host of activities that no longer fit with this strategy, including its domestic private bank in Germany.

"Credit Suisse remains highly committed to the German wealth management market," the bank said in a statement on Thursday, adding German clients will be booked on the bank's other platforms, such as Switzerland and Luxembourg.

ABN said Bethmann is acquiring 10 billion euros ($13.6 billion) in assets under management for wealthy clients, or those with at least 1 million euros to invest.

Buyer ABN said the purchase would vault it into third place among private banks in Germany.

"It is part of our strategic focus to be a leading European private bank," said ABN private banking Chief Executive Jeroen Rijpkema.

"The acquisition of these activities fits perfectly well with our strategy and client focus."

The Dutch government said in August it planned to sell ABN AMRO via a stock market flotation in a year's time at the earliest but it was unlikely to recoup its costs.

(Reporting by Katharina Bart; Additional reporting by Sara Webb in Amsterdam; Editing by David Holmes)