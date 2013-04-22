Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
Blackstone Group (BX.N) said on Monday it struck a deal to buy one of Credit Suisse's private equity businesses with $9 billion (£5.89 billion) in assets under management.
The companies did not disclose the purchase price for the Swiss bank's Strategic Partners unit, which specializes in buying and selling stakes in private equity funds.
Credit Suisse in July announced that it was selling the business as part of a plan launched after the Swiss National Bank called on it to increase its capital base.
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and constructs a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.