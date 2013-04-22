The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse (CS) in seen in front of an office building at the Bahnhofstrasse in Zurich April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Blackstone Group (BX.N) said on Monday it struck a deal to buy one of Credit Suisse's private equity businesses with $9 billion (£5.89 billion) in assets under management.

The companies did not disclose the purchase price for the Swiss bank's Strategic Partners unit, which specializes in buying and selling stakes in private equity funds.

Credit Suisse in July announced that it was selling the business as part of a plan launched after the Swiss National Bank called on it to increase its capital base.

(Reporting By Michael Erman; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)